Interior Minister observes drought projects in Suphan Buri

SUPHAN BURI (NNT)-The Minister of the Interior has observed water management and drought mitigation projects in Suphan Buri, as part of the government’s efforts to solve the pressing drought disaster.

During his visit, the Interior Minister said the government and the Ministry of the Interior are placing a high priority on water management and drought mitigation, as many areas in the country are now facing a drought disaster.

One of the projects in Suphan Buri is a water management project to allocate water to mango farmers in Doem Bang Nang Buat district, allowing them to cultivate during the dry season. This project has been praised as a good example of a local-level water management project.

Suphan Buri province is currently seeing less precipitation, resulting in less water flowing into reservoirs. The province has declared disaster affected areas, providing affected villagers with urgent assistance.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th