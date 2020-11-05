Infrared Thermometer Handover

watchariya.l

On 28 September 2020, at Tak Secondary Education Office Branch 2, Tak Province, Ms. Narupol Promwa, Head of the Red Cross Health Station No. 13 Tak Province, and her team handed over 186 infrared thermometers to the Migrant Educational Coordination Center (MECC) for COVID – 19 Prevention. Mr. Pongsakorn Thongkham, Director of the Promotion of Educational Provision Group, Tak Secondary Education Office Branch 2, was a representative at the handover.