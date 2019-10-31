31 Oct 2019

Hua Yang, Pala U Village Update – September 28, 2019

Report
from Jungle Aid
Published on 30 Sep 2019
© Jungle Aid
© Jungle Aid

by Georgina | Sep 30, 2019

Amazing day at the Hua Yang Village in the Pala U area today.

This village is in particular need of medical treatment for its residents and education on health promotion. Today, thirty-two patients were seen.

In tandem, another Jungle Aid nurse is able to provide education on hand washing and dental hygiene. The Children were eager to show proper brushing techniques with their new toothbrushes.

Thanks to James from Black Mountain Football Academy, the children had some fun playing football.

The village Area Manager was able to discuss weaving ideas to sell locally in Hua Hin.

Jungle Aid will return to the village on October 28, 2019.

