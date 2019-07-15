High alert Dengue Control in Yala

BANGKOK, 07 July 2019 (NNT) - Dengue fever commonly spreads every rainy season. This year, Yala Provincial Public Health Office has implemented an active disease control measure at hospitals and homes after some 500 dengue patients were diagnosed since January.

According to a national data release dated 2nd July 2019, the overall number of dengue patients in Thailand is about 40,000 persons, with 58 fatalities to date. Among seven provinces in the lower southern region, Yala province is ranked as having the highest number of patients, 7th in the country, yet without any fatalities. Most dengue patients in Yala are young children. The virus can be contracted by both children and adults through mosquito bites, and can occur all year. Infections are often concentrated in the rainy season as it is the reproductive season of mosquitoes, and can occur year after year or every two years.

This year, 523 patients with dengue fever have been found in Yala since 1st January, which is three times the number of patients in the same period last year.

Yala Emergency Dengue Fever Response Center is now on high alert to control the spread of the disease in the province, calling meetings with healthcare professionals in the district and at provincial level to ensure integrated work. It has launched a 1 Search 3 Knocks campaign to search for suspect patients and perform a disease investigation in a day, knocking on hospital doors to conduct daily patient assessments and arranging information corners regarding the disease, knocking on people’s doors to arrange to destroy mosquitoes and their larva, and visiting schools to destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

