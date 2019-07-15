15 Jul 2019

High alert Dengue Control in Yala

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 07 Jul 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 07 July 2019 (NNT) - Dengue fever commonly spreads every rainy season. This year, Yala Provincial Public Health Office has implemented an active disease control measure at hospitals and homes after some 500 dengue patients were diagnosed since January.

According to a national data release dated 2nd July 2019, the overall number of dengue patients in Thailand is about 40,000 persons, with 58 fatalities to date. Among seven provinces in the lower southern region, Yala province is ranked as having the highest number of patients, 7th in the country, yet without any fatalities. Most dengue patients in Yala are young children. The virus can be contracted by both children and adults through mosquito bites, and can occur all year. Infections are often concentrated in the rainy season as it is the reproductive season of mosquitoes, and can occur year after year or every two years.

This year, 523 patients with dengue fever have been found in Yala since 1st January, which is three times the number of patients in the same period last year.

Yala Emergency Dengue Fever Response Center is now on high alert to control the spread of the disease in the province, calling meetings with healthcare professionals in the district and at provincial level to ensure integrated work. It has launched a 1 Search 3 Knocks campaign to search for suspect patients and perform a disease investigation in a day, knocking on hospital doors to conduct daily patient assessments and arranging information corners regarding the disease, knocking on people’s doors to arrange to destroy mosquitoes and their larva, and visiting schools to destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

Information and Source
Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.