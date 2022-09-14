Health Access a Services for Urban Refugee Communities During the Covid-19 Pandemic: Community Findings

INTRODUCTION

Thailand hosts approximately 5,000 urban refugees and asylum seekers from over 40 countries in the Bangkok Metropolitan Area (UNHCR, 2022) despite not ratifying the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol. In the past several years, the Thai government has committed to assisting refugees and asylum seekers, hoping to provide them with more protection and access to fundamental needs (Tan and Yankittikul, 2020). However, assistance remains limited in reality.Forcibly displaced people in Thailand continue to experience obstacles in constructing livelihoods. Some are also arrested, detained, and at risk of getting deported.

The COVID-19 epidemic has made urban refugees in Thailand more vulnerable, endangering their physical and mental health. In August 2021, more than 50 percent of refugees in one neighborhood reported being infected by the virus. A study by the International Commission of Jurists (2021) found that many infected among the marginalized in Thailand did not seek health care support due to a lack of access to service and information, the high cost of testing, the fear of being arrested, discrimination, making it challenging to provide appropriate support and services. Accordingly, the extent of the health effects of COVID-19 across all refugee groups in Bangkok remains obscure, leading to the need for impact assessment. A UNHCR report (2021) indicated that many forcibly displaced feel anxious due to pandemic and have experienced other health challenges. The main reasons for anxiety include fear of getting infected by COVID-19, losing a job, and not having access to health facilities.

This rapid study seeks to understand the extent of the ongoing health impacts of COVID-19 on urban refugee communities in Bangkok and health service access since the COVID-19 outbreak. It aims to answer the following questions: What is the status of refugees’ access to healthcare and health services compared to the pre-COVID-19 period? How do refugee communities prepare and respond to the health impacts of the pandemic? How do the communities respond to COVID-19 infection? What is the vaccination situation of each community? The present study will provide baseline insights into the COVID-19 situation in each refugee community and how they prepare, manage, and respond to the pandemic.