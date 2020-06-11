Handed over two million cloth face masks to Ministry of Public Health and Thailand Post

Mr. Phan Wannamethee, Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society, handed over two million cloth face masks to Mr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, M.D., Director General of the Department of Health Service Support, representing the Permanent Secretary for Public Health. These face masks were for distribution to Village Health Volunteers who are at the front line of monitoring and controlling the spread of the virus. Another 100,000 cloth face masks were donated to Mr. Korkij Danchaivichit, chief executive officer of Thailand Post, for distribution to postmen while more than seven million pieces will be delivered to people in all the 77 provinces of Thailand by the Provincial Red Cross Chapters. This event was as part of the Thai Red Cross Cooperative Project on “Cloth Face Masks for Self-Protection from COVID - 19”.

Besides the manufacturing of the 10 million cloth face masks for distribution for the public, the Thai Red Cross Society has also distributed more than 75,464 sets of daily necessities to the vulnerable under home quarantine in 55 provinces so far.

For those wishing to make donation for cloth face mask manufacturing, please make a deposit to the KBANK current account, “Thai Red Cross Society for Disaster Relief”, No. 001-1-34567-0.

Donors can send money transfer slips with a message “For COVID - 19 Relief in Thailand” along with their names, addresses and phone numbers to donation@redcross.or.th in order to obtain receipts for tax deduction.