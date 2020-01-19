Govt clarifies well-drilling costs in drought mitigation budget

BANGKOK (NNT) - The government has allocated a budget of about 3 billion baht to assist drought affected villagers through some 2,000 projects, one of which is the construction of groundwater wells. Misinformation has spread on the internet alleging this project alone will receive all 3 billion baht in the budget, making the cost of one groundwater well about 6 million baht. The government has refuted this allegation, explaining each well will only cost around 1 million.

The Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat has elaborated that the 3 billion baht budget has been allocated to fund several drought fighting projects, while the construction of 1,103 groundwater wells will cost 1 million baht each, not 6 million as per online rumours.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary General, Somkiat Prajamwong has confirmed the 1 million baht cost of each well, which is inclusive of the drilling process, necessary equipment, pumping system, water distribution system, and storage tanks. The project will undergo regular auditing to ensure transparency, as instructed by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.

He said however that some construction sites may require higher expenditure, as the 1 million baht figure is only an estimate for one 100-120 meter deep well, while some sites may require the well to be deeper, or require several drillings to reach groundwater.

The construction of groundwater wells is intended to create new water sources for villagers to use during water shortages. The efforts may not be beneficial in the long run should water consumption from the wells is only minimal.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th