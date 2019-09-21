Government to set up war room on flood victims assistance

The government is to set up a war room for assistance to flood victims. The service is to be provided in a systematic and consistent manner able to keep the people continually informed. The war room will act as center for data and information from all government agencies and will clarify them on a daily basis.

Thiraphat Prayoonsit, the permanent secretary-designate of the Prime Minister’s Office, chaired a meeting to initiatate the setting up of the war room for flood victims aid; it is scheduled to officially open on September 23.

Phatcharaphorn Insiyong, the permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, said today the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thewan Liptapanlop has ordered that the war room integrate data and information from all government agencies, report levels of donated money on a daily basis, along with the performance of the prime minister and relevant ministers, along with complaints from the people and the demands of flood victims.

"The Prime Minister’s Office minister will call a meeting of the war room on daily basis. Those who will join the meeting are those involved in the assistance measures. In particular, we will compile and integrate data and information about officials who are working. The media will obtain reports on daily basis. First of all, we have boxes of data about a sum of donation money.

Secondly, the performances of the cabinet ministers such as where they are visiting and what they are doing. Individual ministers are going and doing separately and nobody has integrated such data at all. Much has been done.

Thirdly, what departments have done so far such as the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation which has always been in the affected areas and has mobilized assistance efforts from the first day up to today. Restoration plans will be reported.

The war room will also followup on the delivery of financial donations on an urgent basis and follow up on the repair of houses and restoration of farmland which have been planned by government agencies on a long-term basis."

Mr Thewan said he has consulted with the committee for the fund for flood victims assistance about delivery of the donated money which has been submitted to the fund to reach the hand of the flood victims sooner, while the use of government budgets will follow official protocols.

"We must understand that there are official protocols for the imbursement of government budgets. After the flooding has subsided to normal, government agencies will conduct survey on the affected areas to see how much the flood victims’ houses may have been damaged. We will provide compensation pays accordingly. As the flooding is still on today, the government has tried to have all government agencies provide initial assistance such as handing out food. After the flooding has gone, I will accelerate the process for the donation money to reach the hand of the flood victims as soon as possible.

The money donated by the people for the flood victims is not the same as the money provided by government agencies. Detailed information about the reception and spending of the donation money will be clarified to the public on daily basis. Now the donation money has totaled over one billion baht."

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the money donated for the flood victims by the private sector and people in general can be used smoothly. But the fund for victims of natural disasters has strict protocols to follow and cannot be handed out without prior examination. He admitted the government’s assistance measures are slow due to such official mechanisms.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tarin Angskul

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th