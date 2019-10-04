Government opens coordination administration center to help flood victims

BANGKOK(NNT) - The government has opened a coordination center to help flood victims, using the hotline 1111 to hear people’s problems, before coordinating with relevant agencies to urgently provide them with assistance.

Mr Tewan Liptapallop, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), opened the coordination center to help flood victims, at Meeting Room 107, 1st floor, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister Office, Government House. Here, officials from various agencies work together to help people affected by the floods, follow up on information and receive people’s complaints on the Hotline 1111. Flood victims can also request assistance on Hotline 1111. The authorities will coordinate with the relevant agencies to urgently provide them with assistance. This center is in addition to that of the Ministry of the Interior. It will also serve as a center explaining the process involved in helping flood victims, who are to receive financial aid from money donated by their fellow citizens.

Interior Minister Gen Anuphong Phaochinda has confirmed that the government is still taking care of flood victims in terms of food and shelter. Provinces where the flood situation has improved, will now enter the rehabilitation process. He has assigned projects and mobilized personnel of the Ministry of the Interior to help flood victims recover from their ordeal as soon as possible

