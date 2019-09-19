19 Sep 2019

Government to launch new flood relief measures

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 18 September 2019 (NNT) - The government insists that it is doing everything it can to help the nation’s flood victims, with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior launching new flood relief measures.

The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, said that at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (Sept 17), the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, instructed relevant ministries to give every assistance to people in flood-affected areas, while insisting that the government will not leave anyone behind. The government is acting as a coordination center to receive donations and necessities from different sectors and distribute them to the needy public.

The Government Spokeswoman said the Prime Minister also instructed the Finance and Interior ministries to consider additional flood relief packages, which will be delivered to the victims immediately, including the families of those who lost their lives in the floods. After receiving public donations, the cabinet will consider a proposal to increase the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s compensation of 20,000 baht for each flood victim to 50,000 baht. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the military, the Thai Volunteer Service Foundation, and the private sector as well as legislators from both the government and the opposition for getting together to help the flood victims.

At the cabinet meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, provided a report on the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment’s marine operations in the country. Gen. Prawit called on all ministries to help protect the national interest. The Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, said top officials from many countries visited Thailand last month. Dr. Somkid said the government will continue promoting joint investment in the country. He asked relevant agencies in the country to cooperate in hosting international events.

The Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul, said today the cabinet meeting had endorsed the appointment of former Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Teerapat Prayurasiddhi as Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office. He will replace Phatcharaporn Insee, who is to retire on September 30 this year. Previously, the Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department (PRD), Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd, was rumored likely to take the post.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

