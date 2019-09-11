Government to compensate flood-hit farmers

BANGKOK (NNT) - The government has insisted that it is capable of addressing the flood situation in the country in a timely manner, with relevant agencies urgently draining the flood water, assessing the damage in farm areas and assisting those affected.

The Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Ratchada Thanadirek, said the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, had instructed all related units to look after the people affected by tropical storm Podul.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, Chalermchai Sri-on, had assigned the Royal Irrigation Department to quickly drain water from flood-hit communities and economic zones.

The Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, Dr. Thongplew Kongjun, reported that out of the 19 flood-hit provinces, the situation in Nakhon Ratchasima had returned to normal. In other areas, officials had brought in machines, water jets, pumps and backhoes to restore the situation as quickly as possible.

The Department of Agricultural Extension will assess the damage in farm areas after the flood water recedes. Officials in the flood-hit provinces will notify farmers of the damage, provide guidance on growing rice, fruit and field crops and distribute biological products for agricultural use to prevent plant diseases.

As for the government’s measures to aid flood-hit farmers, rice growers who registered with the Department of Agricultural Extension in advance will receive a compensation of 1,113 baht per rai up to 30 rai. The government will compensate field crop farmers with 1,148 baht per rai, while horticulture farmers will be given 1,690 baht per rai.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th