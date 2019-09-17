Government assures flood victims have not been abandoned and have been assisted

BANGKOK, 16 September 2019 (NNT) - The government assured that flood victims will not be abandoned and will be fully assisted regarding flood-related losses, adding that donated money will be handled in a transparent manner.

Prime Minister/Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has rapidly relieved flood victims’ woes with urgent assistance measures, such as the evacuation of flood victims, the setting up of temporary shelters, the provision of food, water and medical services. After the situation improves, authorities will assess the damage and start restoration works so that everything can return to normal. They will also provide the best physical and mental health care to flood victims.

The government will also provide prompt relief payments for flood victims under official protocols, such as a payment for living expense, a payment for damaged tools, machinery, farmland and fisheries or livestock. In the case of a fatality, the related family is entitled to 50,000 baht per fatality. In case of an totally destroyed house, the owner is entitled to 200,000 baht for the procurement of construction materials. In case of a partially damaged house, the owner is entitled to 15,000 - 70,000 baht.

Every affected province will set up a committee to look after the donated money and items so that they will reach flood victims. The prime minister instructed all government agencies to work scrupulously and to see to it that no complaints of corruption are filed.

