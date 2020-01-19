Government adjusting PR plan on drought

BANGKOK (NNT) - The government has fine-tuned its public relations plan related to the drought by providing information about the government’s remedial measures and finding part-time jobs for those affected.

The Government Spokeswoman, Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, attended a Government House meeting on the government’s PR plan related to the drought. The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies. Before the meeting, the Government Spokeswoman said the PR activities and information will be consistent with the national water administration’s work. Members of the public will be informed about the government’s assistance for drought-affected people. Previously, people with questions about the government’s drought relief measures had to usually obtain additional information from various agencies, without a central information resource.

The work of the Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) will also be publicized, so people will be aware of its short, mid and long-term plans to address water related problems. The general public will be informed about the agency’s completed and pending tasks. They will be able to respond to the government’s remedial measures effectively. For example, farmers are advised to grow crops which require less water during the water shortage and the government will offer them vocational training to help them earn extra income.

The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) has been publicizing the government’s drought relief efforts since the end of 2019. The PRD has helped the audience to understand the drought situation and ways to cope with the problem. The agency has coordinated with different agencies to integrate information from all sides, while promoting activities in accordance with the current situation.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th