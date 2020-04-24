GIEWS Country Brief: Thailand 24-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Rice exports in 2020 forecast well below average

Prices of rice in March were at highest levels since July 2013

Below-average rice production in 2019 due to dry weather conditions

Harvesting of the 2019 main season paddy crop was completed in January 2020, while the secondary (irrigated) season crop will be harvested between late April and June. Production of the main season crop is officially estimated at 24.3 million tonnes, 3 percent below the five-year average. Although the area planted has reached above-average levels, dry spells and flooding caused crop losses, leading to a reduction in the area harvested as well as yields. The secondary season is forecast by FAO at 4.1 million tonnes, more than 30 percent below the five-year average, owing to critically low water supplies for irrigation, which coupled with well below-average rains between January and March, when most plantings normally take place, hindered and aborted sowing operations. As of late March, the Vegetation Health Index, which captures the drought effect on crop and vegetation growth, shows negative anomalies in the lower northern region and the upper central plains (see VHI map), raising concerns of yield reductions. As a result of the unfavourable weather, aggregate paddy output in 2019 is forecast at 28.4 million tonnes, 10 percent below the five-year average.

Harvesting of the 2019 secondary season maize crop is ongoing, while the main crop has been harvested by September last year.

The aggregate 2019 maize production is forecast at a below-average level of 4.7 million tonnes, mostly reflecting the negative effects of dry weather conditions. Some crop losses are due to Fall Armyworm infestations, which mainly affected the northern and northeastern parts of the country.