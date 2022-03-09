Gen. Prawit Follows Up On Flood Situation In 3 Southern Border Provinces

BANGKOK (NNT) - Damages from floods in 3 southern border provinces are being surveyed, with the government hoping to provide swift assistance to affected people.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon has inspected flooded areas in the Deep South. 18,371 households in 21 districts in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are now affected by floods. About 49,000 rai of farmlands have been inundated.

Authorities are channeling water away from flooded areas and have set up centers to facilitate evacuations and provide preliminary assistance to victims. Gen. Prawit has urged relevant agencies to work more proactively by issuing more warnings and taking more preventive actions. In areas where floods have lifted, responsible agencies are to rapidly survey damages. This is in order for aid to be promptly administered and for locals to return to their normal lives quickly.

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said the water level has receded in some places but inundations remain in others. He explained that local administrative organizations may use their budgets to temporarily aid flood victims. However, compensation for damaged assets, perished animals and deceased persons will be doled out in accordance with rates prescribed by the Ministry of Finance. He said charitable foundations will also be providing monetary assistance to afflicted persons. Mr. Niphon expects the flood situation in all areas of the Deep South to lift within this week.

