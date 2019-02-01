01 Feb 2019

The Freedom to Decide Our Future: Patani People Call for a Peaceful Settlement

Report
from Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies
Published on 01 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.26 MB)

The conflict in the three southernmost provinces of Thailand has taken close to seven thousand lives since it re-ignited in 2004. The Thai State has been engaged in a peace process with the MARA Patani, an umbrella organisation claiming to represent the insurgency from the South. The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), widely recognized as controlling most of the armed insurgents in the region, reportedly refuses to participate in the peace process unless the question of independence can be discussed; leaving the formal peace talks in a deadlock. In the midst of these high-level dynamics, a crucial and critical voice must be remembered - that of the every day people who are living in the heart of the conflict. How is the conflict is affecting their lives? What is the impact of the 15 years of violence on their livelihoods, education, culture, identity and dignity? To find answers to these questions, researchers from the region employed CPCS’ Listening Methodology to conduct an in-depth study of the opinions, perspectives and aspirations of the people living in these communities. This publication documents the results of the research, along with key emerging recommendations for the international community, the Thai State, the armed insurgent movement and the general public.

