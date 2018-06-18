Four villages in storm-hit Phangnga now 'disaster zones'

Four coastal villages in Phangnga's Takua Pa district have been declared disaster zones after being hit by huge waves stirred up by rainstorms, as authorities warn of possible mudslides and runoff in six coastal provinces in the South.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about strong winds and high waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf, and the Department of Mineral Resources has alerted its networks in six southern provinces to possible mudslides and run-off from Monday until Wednesday.

Phangnga governor Sitthichai Sakda said four villages -- Moo 5, Moo 6, Moo 7 in tambon Khuekkhak and Moo 3 in Tambon Koh Kho Khao -- are now officially disaster zones, enabling the release of emergency budget assistance.

He said rainstorms generated high waves that battered temporary dykes in these four villages overnight and flooded some homes. A total of 13 households were affected.

In Moo 2 village, eight families were affected by strong winds which knocked down electrical cables, the governor said.

State agencies in eight districts are now on standby due to the risk of flash floods and mudslides, while residents of low-lying areas or living alongside hilly areas have been warned to brace for possible runoff, he said.

The Meteorological Department said waves 2-4 metres high are expected in the Andaman and 2-3 metres high in the Gulf.

Small boats were strongly advised not to put out to sea and residents of coastal villagers warned to brace for strong winds and waves.

Volunteer workers of the Department of Mineral Resources are being warned to prepare for mudslides and runoff in the six provinces of Ranong, Phangnga, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Chumphon.

Water levels in some risk-prone areas continue to rise and the water is getting a muddy appearance, indicating a chance of mudslides and runoff, the department said.