Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, September 2022 [EN/Karen/MY]

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE – NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCS-N evaluates the dietary adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N links HH food access and consumption with stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies. Insufficient protein is a risk for wasting and stunting and affects micronutrient intake, as protein foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals. Over long periods of time, micronutrient deficiencies such as vitamin A and iron, lead to chronic undernutrition.

The FCS-N indicates that the majority (93%) of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, returning to a higher level as previously in Q1 and before

The FCS-N overall result continues to show most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A (79%) and protein-rich foods (89%), while diet quality for intake of heme iron-rich foods remains at 16% of HH reporting daily consumption.