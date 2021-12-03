Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, September 2021 [EN/Karen/MY]

In September 2021, Food Security PDM conducted in 8 camps with 249 HH participating.

(Note, ML was not included due to COVID-19 outbreak.)

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE – NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCS-N evaluates the likely adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N links HH food access and consumption with stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies. Insufficient protein is a risk for wasting and stunting and affects micronutrient intake, as protein foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals. Over long periods of time, micronutrient deficiencies such as vitamin A and iron, lead to chronic undernutrition.

The FCS-N indicates that the majority of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, not different than that reported in all other 2021 surveys.

While the FCS-N overall result shows most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A and protein-rich foods, diet quality was lacking for intake of heme iron-rich foods with only 22% of HH reporting daily consumption, same as June 2021 survey results. Vitamin A daily consumption decreased compared to June, but was the same as all other 2021 and 2020 surveys, whereas daily protein consumption remains increased since February 2020.

FEEDBACK ON MARKET PRICES OF FOODS AND FOOD QUALITY

The top food items most frequently reported as 'too expensive' were eggs, oils /fats and rice.

For quality of foods obtained using the Food Card, very few HH indicated they thought any foods were of low quality as in previous surveys since 2020 (highest reported for eggs at 11%, but was only 15 HH).