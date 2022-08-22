Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, June 2022 [EN/Karen/MY]

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE - NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCSN evaluates the dietary adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N links HH food access and consumption with stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies. Insufficient protein is a risk for wasting and stunting and affects micronutrient intake, as protein foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals. Over long periods of time, micronutrient deficiencies such as vitamin A and iron, lead to chronic undernutrition.

The FCSN indicates that the majority (86%) of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, still at a high level, but less than previously (95%).

While the FCS-N overall result shows most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A (73%) and protein-rich foods (82%), diet quality for intake of heme iron-rich foods was only 16% of HH reporting daily consumption, same as Q1 Feb 2022 survey results.