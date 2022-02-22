Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, January - December 2021 [EN/Karen/MY]

In 2021, Food Security PDM conducted in 9 camps with 1,092 HH participating.

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE – NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCS-N evaluates the likely adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N indicates that the majority of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, not different than that reported in all other 2021 surveys. Diet diversity by camps show that the majority of HH in each of the 9 camps during 2021 also reported high overall diet diversity with few borderline and poor diets.

While the FCS-N overall result shows most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A and protein-rich foods, diet quality was lacking for intake of heme iron-rich foods with only 22% of HH reporting daily consumption, same as all other 2021 surveys.

For all 3 nutrients (vitamin A, protein and heme iron), MRML and UM were significantly higher in reported daily intake compared to other camps, while BMN and MLO was lower.