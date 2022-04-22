Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, February 2022 [EN/Karen/MY]

In February 2022, the Food Security PDM was conducted in 8 camps with 336 HH participating.

(Note, BMN was excluded due to COVID-19 outbreak in camp.)

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE – NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCS-N evaluates the likely adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N links HH food access and consumption with stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies. Insufficient protein is a risk for wasting and stunting and affects micronutrient intake, as protein foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals. Over long periods of time, micronutrient deficiencies such as vitamin A and iron, lead to chronic undernutrition.

The FCS-N indicates that the majority (95%) of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, not different than that reported in 2021.

While the FCS-N overall result shows most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A (75%) and protein-rich foods (80%), diet quality was for intake of heme iron-rich foods was only 24% of HH reporting daily consumption, same as 2021 survey results.