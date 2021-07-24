Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, February 2021 [EN/Karen/MY]

In February 2021, Food Security PDM conducted in all 9 camps with 377 HH participating.

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE – NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCS-N evaluates the likely adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N links HH food access and consumption with stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies. Insufficient protein is a risk for wasting and stunting and affects micronutrient intake, as protein foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals. Over long periods of time, micronutrient deficiencies such as vitamin A and iron, lead to chronic undernutrition.

The FCS-N indicates that the majority of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, not different than that reported in November and February 2020 Food Security PDM surveys.

While the FCS-N overall result shows most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A and protein-rich foods, diet quality was lacking for intake of heme iron-rich foods with only 21% of HH reporting daily consumption not different than February and November 2020 surveys.

FEEDBACK ON MARKET PRICES OF FOODS AND FOOD QUALITY

Of those food groups with at least 50 HH responding, rice and oil were most frequently reported as too expensive (15% and 14%, respectively).

For quality of foods obtained using the Food Card, very few HH indicated they thought any foods were of low quality (less than 2% for any item) as in the 2020 surveys.