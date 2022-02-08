Food Security Post-Distribution Monitoring Survey Report, December 2021 [EN/Karen/MY]

In December 2021, Food Security PDM conducted in 4 camps with 90 HH participating.

(Note, MLO, MRML, ML, UM & NP were excluded due to COVID-19 outbreaks in camps.)

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE – NUTRITIONAL QUALITY ANALYSIS (FCS-N)

The FCS-N evaluates the likely adequacy of protein, vitamin A and heme iron (found only in meat and fish and absorbed well in body). The FCS-N links HH food access and consumption with stunting, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies. Insufficient protein is a risk for wasting and stunting and affects micronutrient intake, as protein foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals. Over long periods of time, micronutrient deficiencies such as vitamin A and iron, lead to chronic undernutrition.

The FCS-N indicates that the majority of HH reported having an acceptably diverse diet, not different than that reported in all other 2021 surveys.

While the FCS-N overall result shows most HH reported daily consumption of vitamin A and protein-rich foods, diet quality was lacking for intake of heme iron-rich foods with only 18% of HH reporting daily consumption, same as September 2021 survey results.