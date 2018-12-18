Floodwaters ravage Nakhon Si Thammarat

Flash floods have submerged commercial areas in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat while 35 schools in the southern province were closed Monday following two days of downpours.

While local authorities hoped for a respite in the deluge, the Meteorological Department warned further rain was expected.

That was not good news to Prinya Sakkhanayok, head of Nakhon Si Thammarat's irrigation office, who earlier in the day expressed optimism that officials could drain water out of the severely flooded downtown area of Muang district by last night.

"We hope things will return to normal if there's no more rain," he said.

Hardest hit was Phatthanakan Khu Kwang Road, the main Nakhon Si Thammarat traffic artery. Residents were woken in the early hours of Monday by a deluge of water that inundated their neighbourhood.

Many people said the flooding was not as severe as last year, but it caused widespread damage -- materially and economically.

Almost every house along the street, along with minor roads, were under 30 to 70 centimetres of water. Officials said residents had to "move upstairs" as the ground floors of buildings were submerged.

Hundreds of businesses, including banks and grocery stores, were forced to remain closed Monday.

Retailers said it was not only people's daily routines that were disrupted, as they also lost the opportunity to earn much-needed money in the lead-up to the New Year holidays.

Schoolteachers and students were also affected after classes were cancelled. Most of the 35 schools that closed were located in Muang district, including Kanlayanee Si Thammarat and Benjamarachutit schools.

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong led aid efforts in boats to hand survival kits to flood victims. Military doctors joined local officials in giving immediate help to villagers.

According to Mr Prinya, officials used 15 pumps and eight water-pushing boats to speed up drainage.

However, their work was hampered by a large amount of garbage that became lodged in the machines.

A resident from tambon Chai Montri in Muang district also blamed poor irrigation management for causing a delay in diverting floodwater.

The villager, who asked not to be named, said he did not understand why water was not diverted through a 14-kilometre concrete irrigation canal connected to a natural waterway.

The resident believed if water had been allowed into the irrigation canal, flooding in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat would not have been as severe.

The latest flooding in Muang district was triggered by mountain runoff from tambon Khiriwong in Lan Saka district which was also inundated.

According to officials, flooding there began to recede on Monday.

However, the Meteorological Department warned people in eight southern provinces, including Surat Thani and Songkhla, to brace for more rainfall.

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Chinto said officials were told remain on alert for further bad weather.