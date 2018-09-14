Floods slowly draining away along Mekong River

NONG KHAI, 11th September 2018 (NNT) – Flooding has remained in many areas of the northeast due to tributaries still being unable to drain into the Mekong River. Meanwhile, several schools in Nong Khai are to remain closed for another week.

The level of the Mekong River flowing through Nong Khai province has dropped but is still above critical levels at 11.4 meters. The high river has caused tributaries to back up and kept farms and residential areas inundated, especially along Lam Huay Suai, which has also been hit by forest runoff. Schools in the area such as Pak Suai Pittayakom are under 40-50 centimeters of water and are to remain closed for another week.

Over 20 households are contending with flooding in the province with some residents now living in tents set up by Wat Luang District Administrative Organization.

In Bueng Kan, floodwaters in Pak Kad district have fallen to normal levels and a clean up has begun for homes and businesses. Seka district is however still under water as deep as 1.5 meters in some areas. Soldiers and volunteers are providing the district with survival bags and pharmaceuticals.

Reporter : Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter : Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th