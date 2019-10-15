15 Oct 2019

Floods hit Chiang Mai, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Report
from Bangkok Post
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

WRITER: PANUMATE TANRAKSA AND CHAIWAT SATYAEM

Hours of rainfall caused floods at the centres of Chiang Mai and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces as an incoming high pressure system sparked volatile weather patterns on Monday.

In the northern province of Chiang Mai, flooding covered a wide area of the provincial centre in Muang district. Flood-prone roads were impassable to small vehicles, including a Chiang Mai Superhighway underpass where numerous small vehicles broke down.

Thanawut Panchaporn-udomlarp, director of the Northern Meteorological Centre in Chiang Mai, said weather fluctuations would continue on Monday and Tuesday because of a high pressure system that was arriving in the upper part of the country.

There would be thunderstorms and temperatures would drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius, he said.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, the southernmost province in the Central Plains, floodwater up to 30 centimetres deep covered roads in municipal areas of Muang district.

Local people complained that the floodwater was black, dirty and smelt vile because sewers had not been cleaned. They added that sewers blocked by garbage and construction materials had made municipal roads vulnerable to flooding.

Bangkok Post:
Republished with permission. © Post Publishing Plc. - https://www.bangkokpost.com/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.