Flooding in Southern Thailand - Flash Update: No. 01

KEY FIGURES

Note: Figures are as reported by Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation as of 07 December 2020

2.75M ESTIMATED POPULATION AFFECTED

900 DISPLACED

29 PERSONS DEAD

555K DAMAGED HOUSES

8.47M LIVESTOCK LOST

41.4K FISHERIES DAMAGED

400K PADDY AND OTHER CROPS FIELD DAMAGED

Thailand

According to the Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), due to the influence of the Northeast Monsoon that prevailed over the the Gulf of Thailand and the Southern regions with patches of low pressure (also covering Malaysia) heavy to very heavy rains affected the southern regions of Thailand from 25 November to 06 December 2020.

As of 08 December 2020, a total of 4,130 villages in 560 sub-districts in 101 districts from 11 provinces have been affected according to the report from DDPM. The following provinces have already been extricated from the situation: Krabi, Chumphon, Satun, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Currently, there are still five provinces affected by the flooding: Nakorn Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Trang, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.

The flooding reportedly resulted in 29 deaths, and the displacement of 900 people. Reported damages amounted to 555,194 houses, 8,470,587 livestock, 41,423 fisheries, and 399,959 paddy and other crop fields.

According to DDPM, the flood situation is currently under medium disaster management (level 2). The DDPMis continuously monitoring, assessing, and analysing the situation and if the damages tend to be more severe and widespread then the DDPM will propose to raise it to the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command.