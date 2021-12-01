Flooding in southern region, Thailand - Flash Update #1 | Flooding and Landslides in 5 Provinces, Viet Nam - Flash Update #1 (1 Dec 2021)

KEY FIGURES

21.1K

AFFECTED HOUSEHOLDS

105.5K

AFFECTED PERSONS

OVERVIEW: Intense high pressure from China has spread to the upper regions of Thailand and the South China Sea. The northeast monsoon that prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region has strengthened causing heavy to very heavy rains in eight (8) provinces of Thailand (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phatthalung, and Songkhla) from 23 Nov – 1 Dec (DDPM).

Intense high pressure from China has spread to the upper regions of Thailand and the South China Sea. The northeast monsoon that prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region has strengthened causing heavy to very heavy rains in eight (8) provinces of Thailand (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phatthalung, and Songkhla) from 23 Nov – 1 Dec (DDPM). IMPACTS: DDPM reported that 21,109 households (estimated 105,545 persons) have been affected in eight (8) provinces. No injuries or deaths have been reported. As of 1 Dec, flooding reportedly persists in four (4) provinces:

\1. Chumphon – 3 districts, 19 sub-districts, 84 villages; 1,900 households (9,500 persons)

\2. Surat Thani – 7 districts, 36 sub-districts, 201 villages; 9,002 households (45,010 persons)

\3. Nakhon Si Thammarat – 10 districts, 39 sub-districts, 143 villages; 3,241 households (16,205 persons)

\4. Songkhla – 3 districts, 6 sub-districts, 8 villages; 118 households (590 persons)

RESPONSE:

\1. DDPM has urged and expedited regional offices to provide assistance according to the regulations of the Ministry of Finance and called for the coordination of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center and the Military Unit as well as volunteers and related agencies to provide relief assistance to the people in the area experiencing floods.

\2. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has released forecasts of heavy to very heavy rains and strong winds in the southern region and Gulf of Thailand.

\3.Alerts for flash floods have been released for 14 provinces (Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun) and alerts for strong winds in six (6) provinces (Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat).