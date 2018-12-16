Flooding hits parts of Surat Thani after heavy rain

SURAT THANI: Several areas in many districts of this southern province were flooded on Sunday morning after being hit by heavy rain last night.

The quantities of rain measured during the past 24 hours were 203 millimetres in tambon Tha Uthae of Kanchanadit district, 196mm in tambon Hua Toey of Phun Phin district and 170mm in tambon Pak Phraek of Don Sak district.

In Don Sak district, five villages of three tambons were flooded, affecting altogether 32 households.

In Muang district, the ring road was heavily flooded between Vibhavadi Military Hospital and the Toyota showroom.

Many roads in the Surat Thani town were also inundated.

The road in front of the Arts and Cultural Centre of Surat Thani Rajabhat University was about 1 metre under water. Many vehicles were stalled in the floodwater.

The rain still continued in many parts of the province on Sunday morning.