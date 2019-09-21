Flooding eases in Ubon Ratchathani, more pumps installed

UBON RATCHATHANI, 19 September 2019 (NNT) - The overall flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani has steadily improved, with the water level of the Moon River dropping by 16 centimeters. The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is to install 260 water pumps to speed up drainage, as more rain is expected in the northeastern province over the next two days.

The Governor of Ubon Ratchathani, Sarit Witoon, said flooding still remains in 11 districts of the province, five of which remain heavily inundated. The water level of the Moon River has recently dropped by 16 centimeters after peaking at 53 centimeters. The water level of the Mekong River has also decreased by 85 centimeters. The difference of water levels between the Moon and Mekong rivers is about 3.10 meters. It is expected that the water level of the Mekong River will drop by another meter within a week.

The RID Director-General, Dr. Thongplew Kongjun, who oversees the water situation in Ubon Ratchathani, said his agency has set up 195 out of 260 water pumps in the flood-hit province. Sixty water pumps are being set up in Phibun Mangsahan district. The remaining 200 pumps are being installed along the Moon River in Khong Chiam district. So far, 135 pumps have been installed to accelerate the drainage of water, as the Meteorological Department has warned that there will be more rain on Friday and Saturday.

Today, the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Interior Minister, Gen. Anupong Paojinda, the Social Development and Human Security Minister, Juti Krairiksh, the Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, the Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Santi Prompat, are to meet with people in flood-affected areas of Ubon Ratchathani.

The Prime Minister followed up on flood relief measures and received information about water resources and management plans in the province. Gen. Prayut and his cabinet met the flood victims along the Moon River by boat. The entourage then returned to Bangkok.

