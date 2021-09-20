Flooding and Landslides in 14 Provinces, Thailand, Flash Update #1 (20 Sep 2021)

According to the report from Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the Southwest Monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall from 16-20 September. This has resulted in flash floods and landslides in 14 provinces of Thailand (Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Ayutthaya Nakhon Si Thammarat).