Thailand
Flooding and Landslides in 14 Provinces, Thailand, Flash Update #1 (20 Sep 2021)
Attachments
According to the report from Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the Southwest Monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall from 16-20 September. This has resulted in flash floods and landslides in 14 provinces of Thailand (Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Ayutthaya Nakhon Si Thammarat).
According to the DDPM, 15,620 households (estimated 78,100 persons) have reportedly been affected with the following details:
➢ Chiang Mai: 1 families (5 persons) affected
➢ Lampang: 30 families (150 persons) affected
➢ Tak: 4,208 families (21,040 persons) affected
➢ Phetchaburi: 4,240 families (21,200 persons) affected
➢ Phichit: 3,348 families (16,740 persons) affected
➢ Chaiyaphum: 125 families (625 persons) affected
➢ Loei: 77 families (385 persons) affected
➢ Nakhon Ratchasima: 459 families (2,295 persons) affected
➢ Prachin Buri: 1,656 families (8,820 persons) affected
➢ Chanthaburi: 10 families (50 persons) affected
➢ Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya: 1,466 families (7,330 persons) affected
➢ Nakhon Si Thammarat, Kamphaeng Phet, and Sukhothai: data collection
As of 20 Sep, 0600 HRS UTC+7, no injuries or deaths have been reported. The situation has reportedly been resolved in 10 provinces and flooding situation has reportedly started to recede in the other 4 provinces.
For the next 24 hours, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions of Thailand.
DDPM has coordinated with the local governments, district offices, military units, volunteers, and foundations in the affected area to conduct data collection for impacts and damages and provision of initial assistance.
The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates.