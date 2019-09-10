Flooded areas warned of more rain

Provinces in northern and northeastern regions already battling flooding can expect no respite, with more rain on the way to exacerbate their problems.

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued warnings for both regions, that heavy rain could trigger flash floods and runoff in some areas from Wednesday to Sunday. The rain will ease off in other parts of the country during that period, it added.

Rain continues to fall in many areas, although the latest storm, Kajiki, has left the country with no new storm on the way.

Storms Kajiki and Podul flooded 32 provinces since Aug 29. The hardest-hit provinces were Phitsanulok, Phichit, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Roi Et and Si Sa Ket, according to Tuesday's update from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Flooding has claimed 28 lives and damaged 370,749 households. In the Northeast alone, 52 rural roads have been rendered impassable.

In Ubon Ratchathani, Muang and Warin Chamrap districts were under water on Monday as the Moon River overflowed its banks. Many people were forced to leave their homes and stay at temporary shelters. Provincial authorities said it was the worst flooding in Ubon Ratchathani in 17 years.