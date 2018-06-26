Flood alert drops as drought siren blares

Thailand will not experience severe flooding for the rest of the year due to less rainfall, according to the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

Its director Somkiat Prajamwong said the amount of rainfall expected to fall over the rest of the year will be 5 to 10% less than average.

Most of the country suffered massive flooding in 2011, including Bangkok.

Mr Somkiat was speaking Monday after a meeting between water-management agencies to discuss plan to manage water during this year's rainy season and offset an expected drought next year.

The agencies included the Royal Irrigation Department and the Thai Meteorological Department.

Mr Somkiat said these agencies are more concerned that drought will hit most parts of the country next year because of less rainfall this year.

He said they hope the first storm expected to hit the country between September and early October will help fill the country's four main dams along the Chao Phraya River enough to allow the saving of water for next year.

The dams are the Bhumibol Dam in Tak, Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Dam in Phitsanulok and Pasak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri.

Mr Somkiat said he also plans to call a meeting with water management authorities in 17 provinces such as Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Ayutthaya and Songkhla so that everyone will be on the same page when it comes to understanding flood and drought management.

A Meteorological Department officials said even though the country is now in the rainy season, it will not rain that much this month or in July. It will be worse in August when rain will be very scarce, he said.

An official from the Royal Irrigation Department said the country should prepare for a water shortage.

He said the department is now discharging 48 million cubic metres of water per day from the main four dams to feed rice fields in provinces located along the Chao Phraya River basin.

They still need a lot of water until the end of next month.

After that, the department will reduce discharging water as the dams need to store as much water as possible for the expected dry spell next year.

