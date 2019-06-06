06 Jun 2019

Flashflood, landslide hit Nan

Report
from Bangkok Post
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original

WRITER: RARINTHORN PETCHAROEN

NAN: A sudden flood and landslide cut off a road in Chalerm Phrakiat after three hours of heavy rain in the district.

Water runoff flooded tambon Khun Nan in the district and a landside blocked traffic between Chalerm Phrakiat and Bo Klue districts.

Narong Inso, chief of the provincial Disaster Mitigation and Prevention office, said officials are evaluating damage from the incident, according to the Public Relations Department.

Officials warned residents along the Nan River to stay alert for possible overflows as the northern province braces for more downpours in coming days.

Bangkok Post:
Republished with permission. © Post Publishing Plc. - https://www.bangkokpost.com/

