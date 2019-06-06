Flashflood, landslide hit Nan

WRITER: RARINTHORN PETCHAROEN

NAN: A sudden flood and landslide cut off a road in Chalerm Phrakiat after three hours of heavy rain in the district.

Water runoff flooded tambon Khun Nan in the district and a landside blocked traffic between Chalerm Phrakiat and Bo Klue districts.

Narong Inso, chief of the provincial Disaster Mitigation and Prevention office, said officials are evaluating damage from the incident, according to the Public Relations Department.

Officials warned residents along the Nan River to stay alert for possible overflows as the northern province braces for more downpours in coming days.