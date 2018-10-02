Flash floods ravage 3 districts in Surat Thani, one dead

WRITER: SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

SURAT THANI: Flash floods and runoff ravaged three districts overnight, affecting 25 households and claiming the life of a 55-year-old man, whose body was found early on Tuesday morning. Heavy rain started pounding several villages in Khian Sa, Phanom and Phrasaeng districts around 9pm on Monday. The downpour lasted several hours, triggering flooding and forest runoff in all three districts.

Three villages took the brunt of it - Ban Khao Samyod village in Khian Sa district, Ban Tham Phueng village in Phanom district and Ban Tham Khrob Nam in Phrasaeng district - with 83 people from 25 households affected, Chamnong Sawatwong, chief of the Surat Thani disaster prevention and mitigation office, said on Tuesday. In Phrasaeng district, one man, identified later as Arunrat Phetcharat, 55, was swept away by the strong current when he left his flooded house to seek safety on higher ground. Searchers found his body around 4.45am, lodged in a clump of bamboo along a canal, about 200 metres from his house.

