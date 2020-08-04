Flash floods kill two in Thailand, storm heads for Myanmar

Tropical storm Sinlaku also hit Laos and Vietnam, where it killed another two people on Sunday

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Flash floods killed at least two people and swept through hundreds of houses in northern Thailand, authorities said after tropical storm Sinlaku dumped heavy rains on 18 provinces over the weekend.

Muddy, waist-high waters poured into homes in rural areas on Sunday. Soldiers used small boats to rescue villagers and handed out aid packs in Loei, the worst-hit province.

By Monday morning, residents in rubber boots were out clearing debris from the storm that uprooted trees, pulled down electricity poles and tore sheet roofs from some buildings.

Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation