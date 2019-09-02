02 Sep 2019

Flash Flood Kills 5 in North and Isaan

Report
from Khaosod English
Published on 01 Sep 2019 View Original

By Tappanai Boonbandit, Staff Reporter

BANGKOK — Flash floods in the North and Isaan have killed a total of five people as the tropical storm Podul barrages through Thailand.

Samorn Suekwan, 67, was swept away by a flash flood in Ubon Ratchathani’s Kut Khaopun district on Saturday. His body was found at a nearby stream where he had gone to catch insects.

Jamnong Buasaeng, 50, was killed by collapsing brick wall while he was sleeping in his house in Mueang Chaiyaphum district on Saturday.

Vieng Tongyoiyord, 58, was swept away by a flash flood in Phitsanulok’s Wang Thong’s district while he was trying to reach for a water storage jar on Saturday.

Sarawut Chanthopaeng, 20, was electrocuted while helping neighbors move their belongings away from floodwaters in Khon Kaen’s Ban Phai district on Saturday.

Chonthicha Archaroen, 18, was swept away by a flash flood in Mueang Roi Et district on Sunday. Her body was found three kilometers away from where she was reported missing.

As of Sunday, areas in 15 provinces are still inundated with floods: Phrae, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Phichit, Chiang Mai, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Ubon Ratchathani, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham.

This is a developing story and may be updated without notice.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.