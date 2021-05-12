Erenler Sofrası Set in Thailand

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered food packages to 1,200 needy families in Chana, Southern Thailand.

1,200 food packages have been distributed to families in Chana, Southern Thailand within the scope of the “Erenler Sofrası” Ramadan program, which has been carried out by TİKA inspired by the figures who are seen as the heart of Anatolia due to the year 2021 being declared as the Year of Yunus Emre, Ahi Evran and Haji Bektash Veli, the spiritual guides of Anatolia. Due to the pandemic measures, the packages have been distributed with minimum contact, paying attention to social distancing.

The program was attended by Dr. Surin Palarea, the CICOT Secretary General and the member of the Thailand-Turkey Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group. Palarea said: “I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to this aid, especially TİKA”.

Since the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey declared 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkish Language, the Year of Haji Bektash Veli and the Year of Ahi Evran, TİKA has been reaching out to the entire world with the sharing culture of our country as part of the Ramadan Programs in 87 countries and 5 continents.