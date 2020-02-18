Emergency decree for deep South extended

SECURITY: The emergency decree in force in the three southernmost border provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat will be extended for another three months, from March 20 to June 19, National Security Council secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said yesterday.

The NSC chief was speaking after a meeting of the committee for the administration of emergency situations chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The 59th extension of the decree for administration in emergency situations came at the request of Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc) Region 4, following a security assessment in the three border provinces, he said.

Gen Somsak said the meeting also discussed ways of increasing the effectiveness of investigators handling security cases in the deep South.

Gen Prawit instructed Isoc Region 4 and all security units in the three provinces to build public confidence in the authorities by conducting a thorough assessment of the situation, improving intelligence gathering in the region and ensuring justice in law enforcement, he added.

Meanwhile, a bomb exploded in front of a school in Nong Chik district in Pattani yesterday morning, leaving a large hole in a concrete wall but inflicting no casualties, police said.

Pol Lt Col Ratchanon Ruyan, a Nong Chik duty officer, said the explosion occurred about 8am in front of Phai Man School in Moo 3 village of tambon Bo Thong.

Authorities believed the bomb was intended to create a disturbance and fear rather than cause injuries.