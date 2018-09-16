Eight provinces still hit by flooding

Eight provinces still suffering from flooding, affecting 58,276 people in 16,468 households in 26 districts; water levels now dropping.

The flood-ravaged provinces are Bung Kan, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon in the Northeast; Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Chachoengsao in the East; Phetchaburi in the Central region; and, Satun in the South.

In Bung Kan, overflow from the Mekong river has inundated parts of Muang, Bung Khla, Seka and Phon Charoen districts, damaging 41,338 rai of farmland. The water is now receding.

In Nakhon Phanom, three districts - Si Song Khram, Na Wa and Nathom districts - are still flooded.

In Sakon Nakhon, five districts in the Nam Un and Song Khram river basins - Kham Ta Kla, Nikhom Nam Un,

Phanna Nikhom, Akat Amnuay and Ban Muang - are still flooded, with about 1,533 rai of farmland damaged.

Flooding continues in Muang, Ban Na, Ongkharak and Pak Phli districts of Nakhon Nayok; Muang and Ban Sang districts of Prachin Buri; and Sanam Chaikhet district of Chachoengsao. All of the affected districts are in low-lying areas of the Bang Pakong river basin. The water level is receding.

In Phetchaburi, three districts - Kaeng Krachan, Tha Yang and Ban Laem district - are still flooded. The water level in the Phetchaburi river is now dropping.

In Satun, mountain run-off has inundated 30 villages in Khuan Kalong, La-ngu, Muang and Khuan Don districts. The water is receding.

Local authorities have continued to drain water from the flooded areas, Mr Chayapol said.