Eastern Royal Rainmaking Operations Center steps up efforts against drought

RAYONG(NNT) - The Eastern Royal Rainmaking Operations Center is stepping up operations to offset drought and replenish reservoirs in aid of fruit growers.

The Director of the Eastern Royal Rainmaking Operations Center in Rayong province, Wiraphon Sudchada, explained that the center was established at U-Tapao Airport to cope with a prevailing drought affecting the Eastern region. The center began work in February this year and uses three Cessna Caravan planes.

So far, six missions totaling seven flights have resulted in moderate showers in Chanthaburi, throughout Muang Chanthaburi, Khlung, Makham, Pong Nam Ron, Khao Kitchakut and Kaeng Hang Maew districts; Chonburi, throughout Bo Thong, Nong Yai, Ban Bueng, Si Racha and Koh Chan districts and the basins of Kiritarn Reservoir, Prakat Reservoir and Khlong San Sai Reservoir. Further rains were also reported in Rayong at its Nong Kor Reservoir and Khlong Luang Rachalothorn Reservoir. Rainfall ranged from 0.4 millimeter to 39.5 millimeters.

Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Rayong are key fruit growing provinces for the nation and have been severely hit by drought. While efforts to produce rain have been stepped up, officials have noted weather conditions have impeded work. Nonetheless, they have urged farmers and local residents to be confident they will ease the situation soon.

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th