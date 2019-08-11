Drought-struck Surin Hospital declares emergency

SURIN: Surin Hospital declared an emergency on Friday, saying it was receiving only 10% of the water it requires to provide normal services, as the province continues to suffer from a severe drought.

The absence of rain has led to tap water drying up in Muang district, and Surin Hospital is now relying on help from other agencies to ease the shortage.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was quick to issue an assurance that the water crisis will not compromise the hospital's medical and sanitation standards. Sanitiser gels and single-use gloves and surgical gowns were being used to cope with the water shortage.

Mr Anutin said he would visit the hospital to see the situation first hand, and what resources were available to ensure a steady supply of clean water.

Surin Hospital normally uses 800,000 to 1,000,000 litres of water each day. At present, only 80,000 litres, 10% of normal consumption, can be delivered by other agencies.

The water shortage in Muang district has persisted for about a month, with Huay Saneng reservoir, the main source for tap water production, at an all-time low level.

Local residents say tap water is at drip level, often very muddy, and in many areas available only a few hours each day.

Those living on the rim of the municipal area are under severe water rationing. They have to place buckets and earthen jars in front of their homes to be topped up by tanker trucks moving around the city. Some have to buy water from people quick to exploit the situation, at 300-400 baht per 1,000 litres.

Meanwhile, soldiers are assisting workers from the Provincial Waterworks Authority install a 12 kilometre long pipe to deliver water to Huay Saneng reservoir.