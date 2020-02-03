03 Feb 2020

Drought problems promptly solved

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 02 Feb 2020 View Original

CHIANG MAI (NNT) - Water is to be distributed to drought-hit areas as a short-term measure while more reservoirs are to be constructed as a long-term measure against drought.

Agricultue and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, held a meeting with government officials on drought problems in Chiang Mai, and instructed them to build more water reservoirs as a long-term anti-drought measure. He also met with groups of local villagers to hear about the problems they face because of drought, and ordered relevant agencies to promptly solve the immediate issues.

Meanwhile, Senator Lt Gen Charesak Arnuphap visited the upper northeastern region and inspected Huay Luang watershed development project in Wat Luang subdistrict in Phon Phisai district of Nong Khai province, which has been implemented according to plan. Local villagers have contributed to the implementation of the project scheduled to last for nine years and to be completed in 2026. Water from the project will be distributed to about 300,000 rai of farmland in the dry season.

In Chachoengsao province, many schools lack water for consumption, prompting the 11th Infantry Division to distribute water, especially to elementary-level schools which have seen a critical lack of water for over a month, including Wat Sam Rom School in Bang Lao subdistrict in Khlong Khuen district. Water from the Bang Pakong River which is used for the production of tap water has become salty as it has not rained lately, thus affecting the local schools and villages.

Information and Source

Reporter : tewit kemtong

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.