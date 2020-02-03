Drought problems promptly solved

CHIANG MAI (NNT) - Water is to be distributed to drought-hit areas as a short-term measure while more reservoirs are to be constructed as a long-term measure against drought.

Agricultue and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, held a meeting with government officials on drought problems in Chiang Mai, and instructed them to build more water reservoirs as a long-term anti-drought measure. He also met with groups of local villagers to hear about the problems they face because of drought, and ordered relevant agencies to promptly solve the immediate issues.

Meanwhile, Senator Lt Gen Charesak Arnuphap visited the upper northeastern region and inspected Huay Luang watershed development project in Wat Luang subdistrict in Phon Phisai district of Nong Khai province, which has been implemented according to plan. Local villagers have contributed to the implementation of the project scheduled to last for nine years and to be completed in 2026. Water from the project will be distributed to about 300,000 rai of farmland in the dry season.

In Chachoengsao province, many schools lack water for consumption, prompting the 11th Infantry Division to distribute water, especially to elementary-level schools which have seen a critical lack of water for over a month, including Wat Sam Rom School in Bang Lao subdistrict in Khlong Khuen district. Water from the Bang Pakong River which is used for the production of tap water has become salty as it has not rained lately, thus affecting the local schools and villages.

Information and Source

Reporter : tewit kemtong

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th