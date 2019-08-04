04 Aug 2019

Drought disaster initial damage estimated 10bn baht

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 03 Aug 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 3rd August 2019 (NNT) - The latest estimate from the University of Thai Chambers of Commerce (UTCC) shows the drought disaster this year has affected some 1,330 square kilometers of farmland, most of which is rice farms, with initial damage estimated at about 10 billion baht.

The University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce (UTCC) has conducted a survey on this year’s drought disaster, compiled from agricultural government agencies and private firms with 109 data samples nationwide. The survey has concluded the agricultural sector has been affected the most from the disaster, especially in the northern and northeastern region, affecting farmer’s yields and incomes.

According to data from the Department of Agricultural Extension as of 1st August 2019, 1,341 square kilometers of farmland has been affected by the drought disaster this year, most of which is rice farms at 656 square kilometers with damage estimated at 7.5 billion baht, followed by maize farms, sugar cane for factories, and tapioca, raising the overall damage estimate to 9.8 billion baht.

UTCC’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting’s (CEBF) Director, Thanawat Polvichai said today that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has lifted the disaster affected area status in most places, leaving only one province remaining, which is expected to help alleviate the crisis thanks to the government’s water management and rainmaking operations. However, the center expects the damage to reach 18 billion baht should the crisis continue for another month.

The overall damage is expected to escalate to 37 billion baht should the drought extends to September, as the wet season rice cultivation cycle would be affected; that would lower expected Thai economic growth to 2.9 percent from 3 percent.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce Vice Chairma, and central region economic development committee chairman Jit Siratranont, agree that wet crop rice cultivation could be saved should the rain start to fall during this period, adding that the government should urgently provide farms with the necessary support and stimulate the economy in various respects, as the drought if prolonged, will affect the grassroots economy in addition to a slowdown in the export sector.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.