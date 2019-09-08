DPM Prawit visits Khon Kaen to supply necessities to storm victims

BANGKOK, 7th September 2019 (NNT) - Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan today visited the northeastern province of Khon Kaen to hand out necessities to victims of tropical storm Podul, that hit the region last week.

General Prawit expressed his concerns over the well-being of residents in the province, as Podul left the Kingdom with several instances of heavy flooding in districts of Khon Kaen.

He assured the local people that the government is working around the clock to provide assistance to storm victims, while instructing officials to quickly expedite help, especially in rebuilding and repairing homes, and restoring public utilities.

Meanwhile, the Khon Kaen Governor gave General Prawit a briefing on the storm report, saying Podul has damaged about 2,500 homes, 24 rice silos, 14 livestock houses, 53 roads, 4 weirs and 10 check dams.

The governor went on to say that the storm also caused flash floods in at least seven residential areas. Authorities in the province immediately dispatched teams to provide initial assistance, shortly after the disaster.

General Prawit later met with residents of the province to give them moral support before returning to the capital.

Information and Source

Reporter : Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th