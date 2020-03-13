DPM Prawit urges collaborative effort to solve water issues

BANGKOK(NNT) - Driving forward large water management projects, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has urged related agencies to increase water reserve capacity to keep up with future demand and the 20-year water resources master plan collaboratively.

At a meeting of the large and major projects steering subcommittee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, participants including the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary General Somkiat Prajamwong, acknowledged progress in the 25 projects approved by the ONWR with a 125 billion baht budget, 43 preparation projects with a 619 billion baht budget, and forest land usage requests for 75 projects.

DPM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan asked the subcommittee and related agencies to work collaboratively to solve national water issues, such as the drought, water shortages, and flooding, which severely affect villagers. He then urged the ONWR to adopt proactive measures and to have clear priorities to ensure concrete outcomes in its projects, with transparency and efficiency, as well as regular communications with the general public.

The subcommittee has approved the extension of the tap water system at Phetchabun-Lomsak Provincial Waterworks, and the expansion of the Samut Sakhon-Nakhon Pathom Provincial Waterworks Authority’s project, to increase the capacity of the tap water production and feeding system, which will help improve the availability and quality of the basic service, in keeping with the country’s 20-year water resource management master plan.

