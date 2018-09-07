DPM inspects dams in Kanchanaburi; discusses water management

KANCHANABURI, 6th September 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikalaya has inspected all three major dams in Kanchanaburi and given directions concerning discharges of water, noting a possible pause in rainfall starting later this month.

The Deputy Prime Minister discussed water discharge from Vajiralongkorn Dam, which increased its release rate on September 4 before traveling between Vajiralongkorn, Sri Nakarin and Mae Klong dams.

Vajiralongkorn Dam is currently holding 8.4 billion cubic meters of water or 95 percent of its capacity and is able to take on another 452 million cubic meters. Sri Nakarin Dam is at 91 percent of its capacity and is being monitored as closely as Vajiralongkorn. The Kanchanaburi districts of Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok, Ta Muang, Muang and Ta Maka have been put on alert against the results of overflows. The Mae Klong River, which receives water from both dams, is being drained out to sea at a rate of 900 million cubic meters per day and is not expected to flood Ratchaburi and Samut Songkram.

Gen Chatchai said he is confident management plans will ensure minimal impact to citizens during the discharges.

Minister of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Krisada Boonraj meanwhile, has ordered relevant agencies to provide aid and rehabilitation to inundated farmlands. The Department of Agricultural Extension has instructed its provincial and district offices to survey damage and promised all help needed to farms that have allowed flooding as a form of water retention. Compensation is to be provided by the Ministry of Finance according to the Tham Luang model.