Downpour floods Pattaya, water car-deep

PUBLISHED : 22 JUL 2020 AT 17:52

WRITER: CHAIYOT PHUPATTANAPONG

PATTAYA: An afternoon downpour flooded major roads in Pattaya on Wednesday afternoon, with one community particularly hard-hit.

Torrential rain pounded the area for about two hours, causing flooding 30-50 centimetres deep on many roads in the city, including Beach road.

The hardest hit community was Nong Yai in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, where the water was about one metre deep, high enough to submerge most of Niyom Kongsan's car.

Mr Niyom said he was trying to drive his car out of the flood and to an alternative street to Sukhumvit road, but the strong current wrested control of the vehicle away from him and most of it sank beneath the water.

Photos posted on social media from Pattaya showed many areas were submerged.

However, the rain eventually stopped and about one hour later the water drained away.

Traffic Police radio reported flooding on sections of the Bangkok-Pattaya motorway, but the water level was subsiding.

The Meteorological Department forecast is for a 60% chance of rain in most areas of Pattaya and other eastern provinces into Thursday.