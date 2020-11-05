Distribution of Relief Kits to Migrant Workers in Mae Sot District, Tak Province

watchariya.l

Lt.Gen. (Retd) Amnat Barlee, M.D., Director of the Relief and Community Health Bureau, the Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS), together with Mr. Kritsada Boonrach, Director of the Thai Red Cross Chapters Administration Office, TRCS, Mr. Ansit Samphantharat, the Governor of Tak Province, and Ms. Jinnarach Samphantharat, the President of Tak Provincial Red Cross Chapter, and members , handed over 20,000 cloth face masks to the Director of Mae Sot Hospital and distributed 80 sets of daily necessities for fighting the COVID – 19 crisis to migrant workers, on 28 September 2020 at Islamsuksa School, Mae Sot District, Tak Province. They also promoted precautionary measures against COVID-19 infections on this occasion.

During 1 April – 24 September 2020, the Thai Red Cross Relief and Community Health Bureau in collaboration with Tak Red Cross Chapter and related organizations held activities under the “United to Protect Migrant Workers from COVID - 19 Project” including training for 1,445 migrant health volunteers in seven provinces, distribution of 37,032 000 children’s cloth face masks and 306,040 cloth face masks for adults, distribution of 32,204 sets of alcohol gel, 2,360 thermometers and 9,957 sets of daily necessities.